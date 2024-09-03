287 new telco towers will help Johor achieve 100% internet coverage - Teo

SEGAMAT: The construction of 287 new telecommunication (telco) towers under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) in Johor will help the state achieve 100 per cent coverage of cellular internet access, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said that out of the total, 182 towers had been built as of the fourth quarter of 2023, while the rest are currently in the construction phase and are expected to be completed and fully operational by 2025.

“Today, we are inspecting the telecommunication tower in Kampung Krishna, Jementah, which was constructed in the second quarter of 2023 and completed by Celcom Berhad in early 2024.

“The tower became operational for Celcom Digi users on Feb 28, Maxis users on March 7, and U-Mobile users on March 8. With its completion, around 100 residents in Kampung Krishna and nearby areas like Kampung Paya Jakas and Pekan Jementah can now enjoy high-speed internet services,“ she told reporters after a working visit to Jementah, Segamat here today.

Also present were Segamat member of Parliament Yuneswaran Ramaraj, Jementah assemblywoman Ng Kor Sium and Johor Malaysian Multimedia Communications Commission (MCMC) director Mohamad Rizal Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Teo said a total of 4,701 towers have been upgraded to 4G/LTE, with 16 towers still undergoing upgrades and slated to be completed and operational by 2025.

“As of now, 4G/LTE coverage in Johor is at 99.16 per cent, while in the Segamat parliamentary constituency, cellular internet coverage for populated areas has reached 97.84 per cent.

“There are certain areas in Johor that are still facing coverage issues. For example, in Sengkang Lengga and Kampung Gelang Cincin in Kulai.

“...it’s very difficult for me to pinpoint one area, but most of them are in the interiors, Felda settlements or villages. However, these areas will be assisted through the Jendela project,“ she said. - Bernama