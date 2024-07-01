31 illegal immigrants detained in operation around the capital

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department (JIM) raided three hotspots for illegal immigrants around the capital tonight and detained 31 foreigners for various offences.

The operation from 9.30 pm to 11 pm focused on areas around the Pavilion shopping centre in Bukit Bintang, Suria KLCC and the Saloma Bridge.

Immigration Department Deputy Director General (Operations) Jafri Embok Taha said those detained were aged between 19 and 50 and were investigated according to Section 15(1) c of the Immigration Act 1963 for overstaying and 39b of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for violating the conditions of the visit pass.

“The detained illegal immigrants involved four Indonesians, Bangladeshis (8), Indian nationals (6), Pakistanis (4), Nepalis (4), Filipinos (3), an Afghanistani and a Syrian,“ he said in a press conference after the operation at KLCC here yesterday.

A total of 42 personnel were involved in the operation, assisted by four staff from the National Registration Department.

Jafri said tonight's operation was carried out after a week of intelligence gathering following public complaints regarding the influx of illegal immigrants in the area.

“All those arrested were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Office for documentation purposes,“ he said, adding that JIM would step up operations in the capital. -Bernama