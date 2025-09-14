Singapore bans foreign freelancers in creative industries

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore authorities have issued a stern warning to businesses against hiring foreign freelancers for creative services, emphasising that such arrangements violate national employment regulations and undermine local professionals.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Vicpa) released a joint statement on September 11, explicitly prohibiting companies from engaging overseas freelancers in photography, videography, makeup, and related creative fields.

The advisory specifically addresses foreigners entering Singapore on tourist or student visas, clarifying that these individuals are legally prohibited from providing commercial services to local clients. Companies are equally forbidden from hiring such individuals or marketing their services to customers.

The enforcement action follows intelligence received by MOM indicating that businesses have been recruiting foreign creative professionals for wedding services and other events within Singapore’s borders.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA), these work arrangements constitute serious legal infractions carrying substantial penalties. Foreign workers operating without proper authorization face fines up to S$20,000 (RM65,440), imprisonment for up to two years, or both sanctions simultaneously.

Companies found guilty of engaging unauthorised foreign workers face identical punishment parameters, while violating foreign nationals may be permanently banned from entering or working in Singapore.

Straits Times reported Vicpa’s executive secretary Jagathishwaran Rajo revealed on September 13 that the association has received mounting complaints from Singapore-based creative professionals regarding the challenges posed by unauthorized foreign competition.

Local creatives have expressed particular frustration over “unfair price competition, as foreign freelancers often charge significantly lower rates” than domestic professionals who must comply with statutory requirements.

Singapore-based creative workers face substantial regulatory obligations including mandatory MediSave contributions, equipment investments, business overhead expenses, insurance coverage, and tax compliance responsibilities that foreign freelancers typically avoid.

The proliferation of social media platforms has exacerbated this issue by enabling overseas freelancers to directly advertise services to Singapore clients, bypassing traditional hiring channels and regulatory oversight.

Jagathishwaran emphasised that unauthorised foreign freelancing extends far beyond wedding photography, encompassing various creative sectors requiring professional services including commercial photography, corporate videography, makeup artistry, and related freelance specializations.

This widespread violation threatens the economic viability of legitimate Singapore creative businesses operating within legal frameworks and contributing to the national economy.

Vicpa, established in 2021 as an NTUC affiliate representing freelance and self-employed creative professionals, has initiated monitoring of social media platforms to identify violators and provide intelligence to MOM enforcement teams.

The association also focuses on educating potential clients and companies about legal hiring requirements while promoting ethical business practices throughout the creative industry.

“Our objective is not to stifle competition, but to uphold a fair and level playing field where Singapore’s creative talent is respected, valued and supported,“ Jagathishwaran stated, emphasising the goal of protecting domestic professionals rather than eliminating market competition.

Citizens can report EFMA violations through MOM’s eService portal at www.mom.gov.sg/eservices/services/report-an-infringement, while foreign students seeking work eligibility information can visit www.mom.gov.sg/passes-and-permits/work-pass-exemption-for-foreign-students

Vicpa’s mission includes establishing ethical industry standards and supporting member professional development, reflecting broader efforts to elevate Singapore’s creative sector through legitimate, regulated business practices.

The organisation operates under NTUC guidance to represent creative freelancers and self-employed individuals while maintaining industry integrity and supporting sustainable professional growth.

This enforcement initiative demonstrates Singapore’s commitment to protecting domestic employment opportunities while maintaining fair market conditions for legitimate creative businesses operating within legal parameters.