Alam Flora encourages use of reusable food containers

KUALA LUMPUR: Bringing your own reusable food containers to the Ramadan bazaars can help prevent excessive garbage disposal and purchases, which can result in wastage and an increase in the amount of solid waste in landfills.

In a bid to avoid this, Alam Flora Sdn Bhd (Alam Flora), a subsidiary of Malakoff Corporation Bhd (Malakoff), today provided bubur lambuk (savoury porridge) in 1,500 reusable containers that were distributed to the public at the AEON Wangsa Maju Drive-Thru Recycling Centre here.

Alam Flora chief executive officer Adam Saffian Ghazali said this was a small effort by Alam Flora to trigger a shift in shopping habits that are more sustainable and positive towards the environment by reducing the use of plastic bags.

“If, on average, you use three plastic bags while purchasing food for a month during Ramadan month and if you replace them with food containers, you would have avoided using 90 plastic bags and polystyrene boxes from being thrown into landfills,” he told reporters after the 'Kongsi Rezeki Bubur Lambuk 2024’ programme at Wangsa Maju here today.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa was also present to distribute the 1,500 packets of bubur lambuk and 100 reusable bags.

Adam Saffian also urged traders not to contribute to wastage by donating unsold food to welfare homes or those in need.

Meanwhile, he assured the public that rubbish collection and cleaning services would go on as normal during the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Alam Flora also seeks the public's cooperation to contact the Alam Flora Customer Services Centre, which operates daily from 8 am to 8 pm, at 1-800-88-7472 to share information on the level of cleanliness in their respective areas so that appropriate follow-up action could be taken.

Alam Flora is one of the solid waste management and public cleaning concession companies in the country that is responsible for providing services in the Central and East Coast areas of the Peninsula, covering Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan. -Bernama