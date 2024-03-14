Aminuddin denies interfering in NSFC player contracts

NEGERI SEMBILAN Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has denied involvement in the termination of contracts of Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) players this season.

Instead, Aminuddin demanded evidence from those accusing him.

“Do not spread slander, especially in this month of Ramadan. Where is the evidence that I meddled in football matters and player affairs? I hope with the new management of NSFC, it will run smoothly and orderly.

“Beside me is the Deputy President of NSFC (Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim) who will also oversee every single ringgit that we (the state government) give to NSFC so that it can be spent properly and improve the quality of the state's football,” he told reporters here today.

Aminuddin also said that besides that, the team’s performance should also be questioned because the state government has provided financial contributions to the team, yet the team’s performance is not up to par.

“There are states whose budgets are lower than NSFC but they show good performance, whereas our finances are slightly more than them yet the performance leaves much to be desired. This should be questioned to the players and not me,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that former NSFC captain, Mohamad Zaquan Adha Abd Radzak, announced his retirement as a player after his contract was not renewed for the new season of the Malaysian League.

Meanwhile, NSFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Muhammad Faliq Firdaus Muhammad Rom, explained that the decision not to renew Mohamad Zaquan’s contract was made after considering several factors including the player's age, which is now 37, and his injury record.

"Mohamad Zaquan is 37 years old and every player slot we have is very valuable, considering financial constraints, opportunities, and so on. Given these factors, he may not be able to give his best.

"Considering he has a record of five ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries, surely this poses a risk to the club's finances in the long run,” he said via X/Twitter. – Bernama