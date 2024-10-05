PETALING JAYA: A new residential project dubbed The Lines is set for construction at the site of the once-popular e-Curve mall in Mutiara Damansara, upon the latter’s demolition soon.

According to the Business Times, the eCurve mall which first opened its doors in 2006, ceased operations in March 2021 in preparation for redevelopment.

It is learnt that demolition is set to begin in the second quarter of this year.

Boustead Properties Bhd CEO Khairul Azizi Ismail had reportedly said the decision to redevelop eCurve is part of a broader plan to revitalise Mutiara Damansara.

Khairul further stated that the move to replace the mall with a housing project is in line with global trends in urban regeneration, aiming to create a more vibrant and sustainable environment for the community.

The redevelopment initiative, he said, is expected to unlock the untapped value within Mutiara Damansara’s commercial area.

Khairul also pointed out that “transforming eCurve” into a serviced-apartment development will be most beneficial, given its strategic location next to the Mutiara Damansara MRT station.

It is also surrounded by various commercial properties such as The Curve, IPC Shopping Centre, Kidzania, Ikea and Lotus hypermarket, as well hotels such as Royale Chulan Damansara and Royale Chulan The Curve.

The Lines, which is a serviced apartment complex, is expected to be launched in third quarter of this year.

It is learnt that the project will feature four towers – three with 749 units targeting the open market, and one with 250 units designated under the Servis Apartment Mampu Milik (SAMM) affordable housing scheme.

There will be 50 units of retail lots covering about 100,000 sq ft, to be occupied by a wellness centre and various retail stores.

It will be owned and managed by Boustead Properties.

The tower stands at 67 storeys, is designed with seniors in mind, featuring wider doors, accessible bathrooms, and gentle slopes.

The development also incorporates environmental sustainability with electric vehicle chargers, rainwater harvesting, and waste management systems.

It has been reported that The Lines sales gallery is currently open only for private preview and is slated to open to the public come June 2024.

