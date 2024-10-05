$!Proton S70 Flagship X and smart #1 Brabus win awards at VOTY 2024

Proton received two awards for its latest models at the Allianz DSF.my Vehicle Of The Year (VOTY) 2024 awards ceremony. The Proton S70 Flagship X, the company’s market-leading C-segment sedan, won the Sedan of The Year category, despite being on sale for less than six months. Additionally, the smart #1 Brabus, distributed by Proton subsidiary PRO-NET, won the Electric Crossover of The Year award.

These award-winning models signify a significant change in direction for Proton. The Proton S70 is the first all-new sedan developed in collaboration with Geely, highlighting the company’s partnership with the Chinese automaker. On the other hand, the smart #1, designed by Mercedes-Benz, marks Proton’s entry into the electric vehicle (EV) market. It is the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) introduced by Proton, paving the way for more EVs in the future, including locally assembled models bearing the Proton badge.