Mother’s Day treats

A fabulous way to enjoy quality time with mummy dearest is over a great meal

With Mother’s Day on Sunday, what better way to spend quality time with the matriach than gorging on splendid grub? Having this in mind, theSun has compiled a list of restaurants for you to pamper your mummy and bond over a great meal.

Gastromic gifts Feast on a lavish high tea, bountiful buffet and intimate five-course dinner at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, where mothers get to eat free. The “Yum Cha” buffet will offer a selection of dim sum dishes, including Muslim-friendly crafted by executive Chinese chef Tommy Chong and dim sum chef Lo. Other signature dishes available from its Tao Chinese Cuisine restaurant include roasted London duck, crispy fish skin with salted egg yolk and soft shell crabs.

The high tea option is suited for mummies with a sweet tooth as they can enjoy a selection of cakes and pastries freshly baked for the occasion. This high tea set is especially for those looking to catch up with their mothers in a serene setting overlooking the koi garden. There is a complementary petit gateau and free flow of tea or coffee for the matriach to keep the conversation flowing. Dinner package is a five-course meal from Tatsu Japanese cuisine with a choice of Norwegian salmon Teppanyaki or Australian black Angus sirloin as the main dish. The meal is accompanied fresh salad, sashmi and seafood soup in a Japanese teapot, and end with homemade black sesame ice cream and Japanese mochi

for desserts.

Nippon specialties Fans of fine Japanese cuisines should head over to Nobu Kuala Lumpur, which has a special “Osusume” menu for Mother’s Day, featuring three cold and three hot dishes followed by two exquisite desserts. The standout dish is the steamed chilean sea bass with moromi miso, contrasted with refreshing flavours of fresh yuba and baby pak choy. Another highlight is the Karashi-marinated chargrilled A5 Wagyu. Creatively shaped like a rose flower, Nobu’s show-stopping Rose desserts have strawberry ganache, strawberry compote and green tea ice cream, which is the sweet ending to the delicious menu.

Celebrating Nyonya heritage If your mummy prefers local delights, then head over to the Nyonya Supper Club, Kuala Lumpur (or the Langkawi Kitchen at the Ritz-Carlton if in Langkawi) to enjoy authentic taste of peranakan cuisine as presented by chef Sharon Ann. On for Mother’s Day are two specially curated sets – Nyonya Indulgence and the vegetarian Peranakan Discovery, with classic Nyonya dishes rich with local ingredients and spices. Ayam buah keluak goreng assam, Nyonya otak-otak, udang kara lemak nanas and nasi ulam are part of Nyonya Indulgence set, while pie tee, jackfruit gulai, sago gula Melaka and nasi ulam part of the Peranakan Discovery set.

If you want to avoid the Mother’s Day crowd, there will be a special one night only buffet spread today. Called “Friday Panggangan Night Buffet”, the spread will include flavourful choon pneah, acar awak, kerabu kerang bakar limau Bali, ikan bakar sambal nyior tua, salai masak cili api, with guests dining in surroundings inspired by ancient rainforest and longhouse architecture. If you are vacationing in Langkawi, drop by The Beach Grill for Lavender Afternoon Tea. Delight in an array of sweet and savoury pastries inflused with floral flavours. Enjoy smoked salmon tart, rosewater and rasperry panna cotta, and chamomile honey mousse while being serenaded by ocean waves.

Eclectic brunch If variety is what you are seeking, then treat your mummy to a lavish brunch experience at Shook! at The Starhill Dining. Taste vibrant flavours of Southern Thai cuisine, complemented by rich and nuanced tastes of Malay cuisine with typical kampung recipes, alongside freshly grilled specialties and decadent New York-inspired desserts. The best of all, mothers enjoy 50% discount.