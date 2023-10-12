Boarding school runaway's mother to lodge police report over alleged bullying

KUALA LUMPUR: The mother of Muhammad Daniel Akmal Zulkhairi (pix), 14, who ran away from a secondary school dormitory here due to alleged bullying, will lodge a police report soon over the incident.

Shuhada Jamaludin, 38, said she would lodge the report when her son, who is currently being treated at the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital in Cheras, is in stable condition.

“The doctor has said that my son is still not stable and requires rest. After he really recovers, I will lodge a police report over the bullying he faced. I really want justice for my son.

“For now, I do not want to force him to tell his story, I will wait till his condition is stable,” she told Bernama here yesterday.

She said she did not expect her eldest child to run away even though he had complained about being bullied before, as she thought it was not serious and asked him to resolve the matter with his schoolmates amicably.

On whether the Education Ministry (MOE) had reached out to her about the incident, Shuhada said that no one had done so yet.

The ministry had said in a statement tonight that they were looking into the alleged bullying and would resolve the matter immediately. -Bernama