Business suspension during Maghrib in Kedah only for Muslim traders

SUNGAI PETANI: The temporary suspension of night market business operations during Maghrib, which will be enforced starting May 1 in Kedah, only involves Muslim traders, said Permanent Committee for Housing, Local Government, and Health chairman, Major (R) Mansor Zakaria.

He mentioned that the enforcement of this regulation is in line with the decision of the Kedah state government meeting held on Feb 21.

“Non-Muslim traders, especially in night markets organised around non-Muslim places of worship or during non-Muslim celebrations, are not subject to this regulation,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Mansor stated that the time to cease business is 10 minutes before Maghrib and 10 to 15 minutes after the start of Maghrib.

He highlighted that the measure aims to prioritise traders, workers, and visitors to perform Maghrib prayers given the brief duration of this prayer time.

He emphasised that the authorities do not want the decision to become contentious, particularly in light of recent disputes arising from involving non-Muslim traders.