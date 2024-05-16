Two security guards charged with throwing petrol bombs at entertainment centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Two security guards were charged in the Sessions Court here today, with committing mischief by throwing petrol bombs at the front door of an entertainment centre in the capital, last week.

M. Preemraj and Nor Rahman Sadik, both 25, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read before Judge, Hamidah Mohamed Deril.

According to the charges, the two were accused of abetting the suspect, who is still at large, to commit the act, causing a loss of RM3,000, and the offence was allegedly committed at Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, here, at 2.17 am on May 9.

The two accused were charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 435 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and also liable to a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Muhairi Mohamed Noh offered bail of RM15,000 to each accused in one surety, with the additional condition of reporting to the nearest police station once a month until the disposal of the case.

Lawyer M.V. Yoges, who represented the two accused, applied for a lower bail on the grounds that Preemraj suffered from seizures and had difficulty walking, as a result of being involved in an accident last year, while Nor Rahman’s wife is currently in confinement.

The court allowed the two accused bail of RM5,000 in one surety each, as well as an additional condition as requested by the prosecution, in addition to setting June 21 for re-mention.