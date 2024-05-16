BALIK PULAU: Police have arrested six individuals, including a senior citizen, suspected to have acted as mule account holders for several fraud syndicates, resulting in victims losing up to RM106,030 recently.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the Barat Daya Commercial Crime Investigation Division arrested the three men and three women, aged between 21 and 60, at separate locations statewide from Tuesday (May 14) until yesterday.

“Of the six arrested, one of the women, a 36-year-old, is suspected to be involved in the biggest loss suffered by a victim, totalling RM73,972.

“The suspect is believed to have acted as a mule account holder for a syndicate that lured victims into non-existent online loans involving cases in Balik Pulau, with the victim having made several cash transactions into the woman’s bank account,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the second highest loss involved the detention of an elderly man suspected of acting as a mule account holder for a syndicate that lured victims into non-existent part-time jobs and non-existent commissions online in Bayan Lepas.

Kamalrul Rizal said the victim had made several cash transactions totalling RM13,186 into the elderly man's account.

He said the other four individuals arrested had acted as mule account holders for syndicates involved in, among others, non-existent online loans, gold purchases and part-time jobs.

“The victims involved with these four individuals suffered losses of between RM3,872 and RM5,600,” he said.

He said that all six suspects have been remanded and the cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

