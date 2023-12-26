Dead Filipino woman found in Beaufort believed to be murdered

BEAUFORT: Police have arrested four suspects to assist in the investigation of the alleged murder of a 43-year-old Filipino woman whose body was found at a palm oil plantation here yesterday.

Beaufort district police chief DSP Ismail Abdullah said the initial investigation revealed that the victim was believed to have gone missing while going to the palm oil plantation where she worked before her body was discovered by her husband.

“The victim’s body was found in the bushes nearby with bruising on several parts of her body.

“Examination and investigation by the Forensic Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on the body at the scene also found that the right hand of the victim was nearly severed, with signs of cuts on the neck believed to be the result of a sharp weapon,“ he said when contacted by reporters today.

Ismail the suspects, three men and a woman, in their 30s and 40s, were remanded under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and the police are actively tracking down other suspects involved in the case. -Bernama