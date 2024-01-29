Eco-Plus Concept Store set to ‘revolutionise shopping experience’

ECO-SHOP, Malaysia’s “leading ultra affordable household retailer”, recently opened its Eco-Plus Concept Store at IOI City Mall in Putrajaya.
The company claimed the innovative retail space is set to revolutionise the shopping experience, offering an extensive range of household products – close to 10,000 options, including food, household necessities, basic tools, stationery and even animal products – prioritising accessibility and affordability.
The concept store, said the company, is a testament to its commitment to meeting diverse consumer needs. The thoughtfully-curated store is designed as a unique and customer-centric shopping destination, introducing newly sourced items with a broad spectrum of products, all priced below RM20.
Eco-Shop Malaysia CEO Jessica Ng expressed how the concept store stands as one of the company’s “meaningful milestones” to give Malaysian households that opportunity to enjoy superior products without the burden of excessive costs – making quality living accessible to a wider audience especially in this time when inflation is on the rise.
“Eco-Plus Concept Store represents a pivotal milestone in Eco-Shop’s evolutionary journey, symbolising our dedicated pursuit not just to make sustainable living accessible but truly inclusive. This latest concept store is a response to the evolving needs of our customers with our diverse selection of daily essentials and household products, aptly priced below RM20, with 70% of them only at RM2.40.”
More than just a shopping destination, the Eco-Plus Concept Store features a “Snack & Chill” area, providing customers especially families with a comfortable space to relax, enjoy snacks, shopping for their kids toys all at below RM20.
The store's design reflects a commitment to sustainability, with in-store facilities crafted by converting and upcycling plastic waste into recyclable materials in collaboration with Precious Plastic Malaysia, including store racks, dining tables, cashier counters and more.
“Our deliberate pricing strategy is a must for affordability, a core principle ingrained in the very fabric of Eco-Shop since its inception. It goes beyond retail; it’s a dynamic manifestation of our mission to empower every individual, irrespective of economic stature, to embrace a sustainable lifestyle,” said Ng.
“This initiative redefines the landscape of eco-friendly retailing, setting a benchmark for accessible and budget-friendly options, solidifying Eco-Shop's role to Make Life Easier.”
To commemorate the grand opening and in conjunction with the upcoming festive celebrations, Eco-Plus Concept Store is launching a special Chinese New Year (CNY) campaign – customers can enjoy a free “Bag of Happiness” by purchasing 12 selected items at only RM28.80.
Additionally, Eco-Shop will also be hosting an in-store contest, “Beli, Imbas & Menang”, offering customers a chance to win prizes, including 10 reunion dinners worth RM1,200 and consolation prizes of 10 product hampers worth RM88.80.
The company invites the public to drop by the Eco-Plus Concept Store at Lot L2-51, Level 2 (West Wing), IOI City Mall Putrajaya, “to explore a variety of CNY decoration items showcased in the promotion area, adding a touch of festivity to your lunar celebration.
“For more updates, visit Eco-Shop Official Facebook Page and Eco-Shop Instagram Page.”