Eco-Plus Concept Store set to ‘revolutionise shopping experience’

Household retailer introduces new shopping experience with nearly 10,000 eco-friendly products and initiatives

Ng (third from left) during the grand opening of the Eco-Plus Concept Store at IOI City Mall, accompanied by Eco-Shop Marketing Sdn Bhd merchandising director Sara Ooi (left), operation manager Lathan Tee (left), operation director Alcent Peck Ching Tak (right), marketing director Soong Sham Mee (right) and Eco-Shop CSR ambassador Baki Zainal (right).

ECO-SHOP, Malaysia’s “leading ultra affordable household retailer”, recently opened its Eco-Plus Concept Store at IOI City Mall in Putrajaya. The company claimed the innovative retail space is set to revolutionise the shopping experience, offering an extensive range of household products – close to 10,000 options, including food, household necessities, basic tools, stationery and even animal products – prioritising accessibility and affordability. The concept store, said the company, is a testament to its commitment to meeting diverse consumer needs. The thoughtfully-curated store is designed as a unique and customer-centric shopping destination, introducing newly sourced items with a broad spectrum of products, all priced below RM20. Eco-Shop Malaysia CEO Jessica Ng expressed how the concept store stands as one of the company’s “meaningful milestones” to give Malaysian households that opportunity to enjoy superior products without the burden of excessive costs – making quality living accessible to a wider audience especially in this time when inflation is on the rise.

“Eco-Plus Concept Store represents a pivotal milestone in Eco-Shop’s evolutionary journey, symbolising our dedicated pursuit not just to make sustainable living accessible but truly inclusive. This latest concept store is a response to the evolving needs of our customers with our diverse selection of daily essentials and household products, aptly priced below RM20, with 70% of them only at RM2.40.” More than just a shopping destination, the Eco-Plus Concept Store features a “Snack & Chill” area, providing customers especially families with a comfortable space to relax, enjoy snacks, shopping for their kids toys all at below RM20.