SEPANG: The young generation in this country must play a role in fighting negative elements or any forces attempting to disrupt the unity and harmony of Malaysia’s multi-religious and multi-racial society, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

In fact, he said that this responsibility should be shouldered by those young people to ensure that peace and harmony are preserved for future generations.

“You all must fight and put an end to these negative elements as best as possible because if you want to secure good jobs and a decent salary, peace and stability are essential.

“Your role and potential in any movement are significant. However, what we need to lead change in Malaysia is not just any youth.

“Our country needs youth who are devout, have a strong sense of identity, are not easily swayed by worldly temptations, and possess credible leadership qualities,” he said when officiating the closing ceremony of the 2025 YADIM Youth Convention here today.

Over 300 youths participated in the convention, themed Belia MADANI Pemangkin Nafas Baharu Dakwah Digital, organised by YADIM and Institut Latihan Kemahiran Belia dan Sukan (ILKBS).