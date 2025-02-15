KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department has dismantled a cross-border drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of three men and seizure of drugs worth more than RM23 million.

Its director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said all three suspects, aged between 41 and 58, were arrested in a raid on a terrace house in Bandar Sri Damansara at 11.20 am.

He said during the inspection, police found a plastic package of Chinese tea containing crystal powder suspected to be methamphetamine and slabs suspected to be ketamine in one of the rooms in the house.

Additionally, 10 white sacks containing 250 packages of Chinese tea filled with ketamine were found in the rear passenger seat of a Hyundai Starex MPV.

“Meanwhile, two sacks containing 30 Chinese tea packages filled with ketamine and 15 packages of syabu were found in the second-row rear passenger seat while 13 white sacks containing 260 Chinese tea packages filled with syabu were in the boot,” he told a press conference here today.