Fatal accident : Melaka DOSH issues two notices to project site contractors

MELAKA: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) in Melaka has issued two prohibition notices to project site contractors involved in the upgrading of an existing sewer on Jalan Bukit Katil following an accident yesterday that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

In a statement today the department said the notices were issued due to the contractors' failure to install sturdy barriers around the excavation area and the lack of appropriate warning signs with sufficient lighting.

“In addition, a directive has been issued to the contractors to notify Melaka DOSH about construction activities and appoint a Site Safety Supervisor (SSS) to oversee safety and health-related activities at the construction site.

“DOSH takes accidents involving workers or the public seriously, and further investigations are underway to identify the causes and the parties responsible for the accident,”read the statement.

The employer or contractors involved have been informed that legal action may be taken if violations are found under the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

Yesterday, the media reported a fatal accident where a young man died, and two others were injured after their motorcycles veered into a 3.2-metre-deep hole at a project site undergoing upgrades to an existing sewer.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit, reported that the incident, which occurred around 6.30 am, resulted in the death of Haiqal Iman Mohd Shahruddin Abdul Qayyum, 20, at the scene, while Chong Min Yang, 57, and Mohd Zaim Bahrin, 31, sustained injuries. -Bernama