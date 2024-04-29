Green bags fifth LPGA title

AUSTRALIA’S Hannah Green successfully defended her title at the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, earning her fifth career LPGA Tour and second of the 2024 season title.

With a 5-under-par 66 closing round on Sunday, Green finished with a four-round

aggregate of 12-under-par for a three-stroke victory over Sweden’s Maja Stark. This was Green’s fourth-straight top-three finish at the historic Wilshire Country Club course. She will have the opportunity to make it a trio of wins at the event in 2025, but not at Wilshire which will undergo renovations beginning later this year.

Asked about her affinity with the Wilshire course, Green said: “It’s really kind to me. I felt like a couple times today almost got like a member bounce! I obviously really am fond of the golf club and joked that they didn’t approve it with me that they were making alterations.

“It does feel somewhat like home in a sense that I have so many people that come and

watch me. There are a lot of Aussies who come as well and cheer me on,” added the 27-year-old.

Beginning the final round in a share of the lead with fellow Australian Grace Kim, Green surged ahead with a birdie on the first hole and never looked back. Green chipped in for birdie at the par-3 12th and then went birdie, par, eagle, birdie from 13 to 16 to secure

the win.

Green is the fifth player from Australia to have five or more victories on the LPGA Tour, joining Karrie Webb (41), Jan Stephenson (16), Minjee Lee (10) and Rachel Hetherington (8).

“Yeah, it’s really cool. It’s a great honour to have my name up there along with them, and hopefully I keep pushing and try and get into double digits,” noted Green, whose five LPGA Tour wins include the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Stark meanwhile earned her second-consecutive runner-up finish on the LPGA Tour thanks to her closing 68 for a 9-under-par 275 total, three shots ahead of 2023 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year Haeran Ryu of Korea.

Kim, who had led or co-led for the first three rounds, plummeted down the leaderboard into joint 25th place after a closing 77.

Malaysia’s Kelly Tan missed the halfway cut of two-over-par by three shots following rounds of 75 and 72. – LPGA Tour