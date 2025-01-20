ATF 2025 highlights ASEAN as a strong and dynamic tourism destination

JOHOR BAHRU: The ASEAN Tourism Forum 2025 (ATF 2025), which concluded today after six fruitful days, highlighted ASEAN as a strong and dynamic tourism destination.

The ATF 2025, which began on Jan 15, consisted of several key programmes including the 28th ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting, 24th ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea Tourism Ministers (ASEAN+3) Meeting, 12th ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers Meeting and Fourth ASEAN-Russian Tourism Ministers Meeting.

The forum, in conjunction with Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN, focused on fostering sustainable, resilient and inclusive tourism in Southeast Asia, reflecting ASEAN members’ commitment to building a fair and sustainable ASEAN community.

Themed “Unity in Motion: Shaping ASEAN Tourism Tomorrow”, the forum highlighted collaboration among member states to transform the region’s tourism industry.

A joint statement by ASEAN Tourism Ministers said the forum highlighted ASEAN’s cultural and physical connections and focuses on building a resilient, innovative and sustainable tourism sector.

The statement said at the 28th Meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers, ASEAN tourism ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan (ATSP) 2016-2025 with 70 per cent of its activities completed.

The ministers also discussed plans for the 2026-2030 ASEAN Tourism Strategy, focusing on sustainability and resilience, highlighting the importance of improving human resources, promoting sustainable tourism and strengthening crisis communication.

During the meeting, Malaysia proposed standardising ASEAN Tourism Performance using visitor data to generate more accurate and comprehensive data regarding their economic contributions and to strengthen the ASEAN-Australia relationship, Malaysia suggested establishing an ASEAN-Australia Mechanism.

During the 24th Meeting of ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea Tourism Ministers (ASEAN+3), the ministers stressed the need to develop the 2026-2030 Work Plan, focusing on joint marketing and sustainable tourism while the 12th Meeting of ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers discussions focused on cruise tourism, air and maritime links and sustainable tourism.

The ministers also highlighted preserving cultural heritage and promoting community-based tourism as key priorities.

At the Fourth Meeting of ASEAN-Russian Tourism Ministers, ASEAN and Russia tourism ministers reaffirmed their commitment to stronger tourism ties, focusing on cultural exchange, sustainability and capacity-building.

Key priorities include improving tourism education, sharing best practices and using digital technology to boost resilience and also highlighted was the need for mutual learning and innovative solutions for emerging challenges.

In conjunction with ATF 2025, Malaysia also organised the ASEAN Travel Exchange (Travex), a business platform designed for ASEAN buyers and sellers to connect with each other and explore a diverse range of destination products and services, at Persada International Convention Centre, here, from Jan 15 to 17.

The event brought together 323 buyers, 221 sellers, 221 exhibitors and 100 media representatives, showcasing the tourism sector’s recovery and growth potential.

Attendees of the event participated in productive discussions, networking and idea sharing to shape the future of tourism in Southeast Asia.

At the closing ceremony, Malaysia handed over the hosting of ATF 2026 to the Philippines, who would also take over ASEAN chairmanship next year.

However, Malaysia’s hosting of the ATF 2025 would leave a lasting impact as outcomes of these meetings and partnerships strengthen the region’s tourism, promote mutual understanding and support sustainability.

This is in line with Malaysia’s dedication, as the Chairman of ASEAN, to incorporating environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive values across economic and social initiatives.