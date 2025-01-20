Chemical factory in Klang razed due to explosion

SHAH ALAM: A chemical recycling plant at Kapar Indah Industrial Park in Klang was partially destroyed in an explosion this afternoon, but no casualties were reported.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said they received the report on the incident at around 4.23 pm.

He said there was yellow eye-irritating smoke on-site, with the Hazmat team from Shah Alam fire and rescue station also dispatched to the scene.

“The operations commander reported that the hazmat team conducted air testing to find the air there in normal condition. The material burning was said to be recycled acid. A tanker lorry was destroyed by the explosion and fire,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the hazmat team was waiting for the Department of Environment to conduct further inspections while Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the incident.