Historical ‘Battle of the Reds’ legends match in Malaysia

AllStar Sports to host Manchester United and Liverpool legends for the first time in Kuala Lumpur.

Presented by AllStar Sports Sdn. Bhd. (AllStar Sports), along with Maybank and Tune Protect Group as the Joint Presenters. JBL, Spritzer and ST Rosyam Mart as the Platinum Sponsors, and Nuuna as the Gold Sponsor, the event promises an epic football spectacle, showcasing legendary players from Manchester United and Liverpool in Malaysia for an unforgettable experience for their fans.

KUALA LUMPUR: The vibrant city of Kuala Lumpur is poised to turn red with excitement as the historic ‘Battle of the Reds’ legends unfolds for the first time in Malaysia’s capital on 27th April 2024 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

At the press conference, graced by En. Noor Azlan Abu Bakar, Director of Business Development of Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) on behalf of En. Azman Haji Tambi Chik, Chief Executive Officer of MyCEB, the organisers of the sporting event, AllStar Sports, ACO Media and World Football Legends (WFL), promised an extraordinary football event for Malaysian fans.

Representatives Teddy Sheringham of Manchester United and John Arne Riise of Liverpool expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming match, sharing their excitement about meeting fans in Kuala Lumpur. Both teams are primed to captivate Malaysian audiences with their outstanding performances.

En. Raf Yaakob, the Project Director of AllStar Sports, underscored the uniqueness of this event, anticipating an overwhelming response from Malaysian football enthusiasts.

“This match between the legends of Manchester United and Liverpool will be the first of its kind. Fans will delight in witnessing their once-favourite players back in action on the field, evoking cherished memories of these all-time greats.

“The last time Liverpool was here in Kuala Lumpur was in 2015 during a friendly match against Malaysian XI while Manchester United last came in 2009 for a friendly match with Malaysian XI,” said Raf.

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase in the coming week, with prices ranging from RM78 to RM1,888 for VIP seats. Additionally, exclusive event merchandise will be available for purchase online.

In collaboration with this historic sporting event, AllStar Sports has joined hands with Persatuan WeCareJourney to launch ‘Art For Rare’, a CSR initiative that promote six artworks featuring the autographs of both Teddy and John, to be sold to raise funds for the local NGO.

As a gesture of profound commitment, the tournament’s organisers have pledged to contribute 100% of the proceeds from the sale of 376 tickets, each valued at RM108, to support Persatuan WeCareJourney.

Don’t miss this historic clash of football giants, as it marks a momentous occasion for Malaysian football fans!

For more information about the event, please visit the AllStar Sports Facebook page at https://rb.gy/0wliq0.