New Red Bull boss says team can power Verstappen to fifth title

NEW Red Bull team chief Laurent Mekies believes the team can power Max Verstappen to a sensational fifth Formula One drivers’ title.

Mekies took over the role following the dismissal of Christian Horner in July this year.

He made clear that he was not forecasting that the four-time champion Dutch driver would win the title.

Mekies stated that he and the team had the performance to win any of the six remaining races.

Verstappen currently sits in third place in the championship standings.

He trails series leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren by 63 points with Lando Norris also of McLaren second and 22 points adrift.

It would take a record swing for Verstappen to overhaul the gap to the championship lead.

Mekies told reporters ahead of sprint qualifying at the United States Grand Prix about the team’s potential.

“I think it is fair to say that we think we have enough potential in the car now to be in the fight on most of the tracks going forward,“ he said.

“Now, it doesn’t mean that we will be able to win, but if we do nail everything out of the car, if we extract everything out of the car on a given track, then we think we will be able to fight for the win.”

He added that this did not mean the team would be able to win every race weekend.

“It doesn’t mean that we won’t get beaten on any of the race weekends, but it means that we should be in that group that fights for the win.”

The soft-spoken Mekies has rejuvenated Red Bull with a steady run of improved results.

The team has achieved two wins and two second places since the August summer break.

This improved form has moved Verstappen back into contention for a late title challenge. – AFP