Gunn and Ding strike first at SJM Macao Open

Thailand’s Gunn Charoenkul helped by a touch of inspiration from PGA Tour star Tom Kim, and Ding Wenyi from China, made fine starts at the US$1million SJM Macao Open today – taking a share of the lead following first-round seven-under-par 63s.

They are in front by a shot from Germany’s Dominic Foos and Australian Jack Thompson, on 64s, here at Macau Golf & Country Club – in the 22nd staging of the Asian Tour event. Korean Sungjae Im, Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut, Indian Pukhraj Singh Gill, plus Ye Wocheng and Bobby Bai from China are a stroke further back following 65s.

Gunn’s round was impeccable: he was bogey-free, made an eagle, and recorded five birdies. He finished second here last year, and after an indifferent season to date, he got the pick me up he needed by going on social media this morning. “Very happy with today. Started the day by stumbling on a clip on Instagram from Tom Kim,“ said the 33-year-old, who is looking for his first victory on the Asian Tour, having finished runner-up four times. “I think it kind of summarised what he’s been doing the whole of this year. And, you know, practicing a lot does not mean the results are good. So that kind of unlocked something in me, I guess.”

He is presently in 49th place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit. His best finish is joint 12th in the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in Korea in May. Despite his performance today and runner-up finish 12 months ago, Macau Golf & Country Club has not always been his favourite venue. He added: “Prior to last year, I probably made two cuts, and none of them were above 50th place. I mean, I’m very fond of Macau, and I have some great friends out here, but maybe the course has been not very friendly to me. But since last year, I think probably something has changed, and I’ve come to like the course more and more. So, yeah, finished second last year. Hopefully I can do one better.”

Ding did well to perform at such a high level having flown in from the Spanish Open, managing only three hours sleep last night. “Honestly, it’s been physically demanding,“ he said. “I only slept three hours last night. I woke up at 4:50 this morning. I tried to sleep around 9 p.m. yesterday but couldn’t fall asleep until about 1 a.m.” Like Gunn, he started on the back nine, and also made an eagle, as well as six birdies and one just one dropped shot.

Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho came in with a 67, while defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan from Thailand returned a 68. China’s Haotong Li carded a 70. England’s Lee Westwood, winner of this event back in 1999, has work to do. The 52-year-old shot a 74 – two more than his 24-year-old son Samuel.