JKNK: Kelantan records 2,790 dengue cases last year

KOTA BHARU: A total of 2,790 dengue cases were reported in Kelantan in 2023, which is an increase of 127.4 per cent compared with 1,227 cases reported in 2022.

State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said that, however, the number of deaths due to dengue went down to two in 2023 compared with four victims recorded in the previous year.

He said that based on the number recorded by JKNK, dengue cases in 2023 were lower compared with during the COVID-19 pandemic at 3,874 in 2020 and 6,003 cases in 2019.

“JKNK has carried out control and prevention activities for all reported dengue cases and outbreaks to break the chain of infection including premises inspection, fog spraying and elimination of breeding places as well as health education.

“As of Dec 30 last year, a total of 597,199 premises have been inspected for aedes breeding grounds and 2,480 compounds under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insect Act (APSPP) 1975 (Act 154) with a value of RM1.24 million have been issued to the owners of the premises involved,” he said in a statement, today.

He said there were 215 dengue outbreaks in Kelantan in 2023 compared with only 59 reported in 2022.

“JKNK calls on the public to jointly take responsibility to curb dengue in the state by working together to clean the surrounding areas of homes and workplaces, especially in places that have been affected during the recent floods,” he said. -Bernama