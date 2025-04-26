SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has carried out a total of 1,257 mandatory standards testing sessions for wireless broadband service quality (MSQoS) across the country in the first quarter of this year.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that of the total, 196 testing sessions were conducted in Sabah.

He said that based on monitoring and regulatory activities, this year, 135 notices under Subsection 51(2) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 have been issued to telecommunications companies.

“Between 2023 and 2024, a total of 46 penalties amounting to RM6.55 million in compounds were imposed for non-compliance with MSQoS,” he told reporters after attending a coverage testing session at the Tourism Centre in Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and the Rainforest Discovery Centre (RDC) here today.

Fahmi stressed that MCMC would continue its monitoring and regulatory efforts and would not hesitate to enforce the legal provisions in place to ensure that service providers comply with the current MSQoS coverage standards.

The Minister also noted that MCMC is working closely with mobile network operators to ensure continuous efforts by telecommunications companies to improve network quality and coverage.

“All service providers are urged to take public complaints seriously and act swiftly to resolve them,” he added.