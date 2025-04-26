ROME: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump will hold a second meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome, after a first 15-minute exchange described as “constructive” by Kyiv.

“The leaders agreed to continue their discussions today. Teams are working on organising the continuation of the meeting,“ Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters. The Ukrainian presidency released photos of the two men sitting face to face, and also in a four-way exchange with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.