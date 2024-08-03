Kelantan open to discuss issue of illegal jetties.

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is prepared to discuss with the Home Ministry (KDN) the issue of destroying illegal jetties along the country’s border in the state.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said he is open and gives priority to discussing with the federal government, especially if it concerns the welfare of the people.

“We are open for discussion with the federal government, and waiting for Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to come to discuss (the matter),“ he told reporters after launching the Madinah Ramadan Fund at Medan Ilmu, here today.

According to media reports, Saifuddin Nasution was reported to have said that he would meet the Kelantan government to discuss the destruction of illegal jetties that could be used for smuggling.

The Home Minister said that at a border security committee meeting chaired by him recently, the relevant agencies presented data on problems and threats, as well as the existence of illegal jetties in the northern part of the country, especially in Kedah, Perlis and Kelantan.

“It was proposed that the federal government, state governments and local authorities cooperate to destroy the illegal jetties,” he was quoted as saying to reporters after an event at his residence last Monday (March 4). - Bernama