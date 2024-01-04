Loke: Licence required to operate bus terminals

SEPANG: Operators of the 169 bus terminals in the peninsula, whether they are under the supervision of the local authorities (PBT) or privately owned, are required to apply for Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) terminal license to operate, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix).

He said the licensing of the terminal was for regulatory purposes to ensure the convenience, safety and service level of the terminals concerned.

“We have already gazetted the regulation to licence all public transport terminals in Peninsular Malaysia. Most of the terminals are operated by PBT, with some by private parties.

“We welcome the private sector to invest, but they must apply for a license from APAD to operate,” he told the media after the launch of the Upgraded Transportation Hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2, here today.

Loke said terminal operators can apply for the license starting April 22 through the iSPKP APAD online licensing system.

According to him, the government has gazetted the Land Public Transport (Terminal Licensing) (Stations and Transport Centres) Regulations 2024 last Feb 5.

Under the provisions of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 [Act 715], Loke said the Ministry of Transport decided to enforce terminal licensing to ensure the operation of the terminals concerned can be regulated.

“The gazette of this regulation requires all bus terminals in the peninsula to have an APAD terminal license to operate.

“When the operators apply for the licence, which will take three weeks to process, APAD will go down to the location to see the terminal,“ he said.

Loke said APAD also introduced a grade A, B or C rating to determine whether the level of service is commensurate with the maximum charge imposed by the terminal.

He said the rating is based on the facilities at the terminal, facilities including its ticketing and information counters, security, comfort for the public and drivers as well as facilities for Persons With Disabilities (PwDs),

“Now when there is terminal licensing, we have a framework of standards, if they do not reach that standard, they cannot impose higher charges. We want to make sure the charges imposed on passengers are commensurate with the service they receive,“ he said.

Loke said APAD had also conducted preliminary audits at key terminals in the states to look into the facilities they provide.

“As a result of the audit conducted, the KLIA Terminal 2 public transport hub is an example of a terminal that is eligible to receive the grade A rating,“ he said. -Bernama