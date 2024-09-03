Lorry driver dies after being crushed by heavy machine in Jerantut

JERANTUT: A lorry driver was killed after being crushed by a heavy machine at KM26 on Jalan Jerantut-Padang Piol here yesterday.

Jerantut district police chief Superintendent Azman Mat Kamis said Saifulnizam Zakaria, 41, from Kuala Lipis, Pahang, died on the spot in the incident at about 1.30 pm.

He said a preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred when Saifulnizam was securing logs on his lorry using iron chains.

“While securing the log, the victim slipped and fell behind the lorry. At the same time, the heavy machinery operator, who was loading logs, was unaware of the victim’s presence behind his machine and ran over him, leading to his tragic death at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Azman said the case was being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code. - Bernama