Galven, Geraldine wins Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy

SHAH ALAM: Galven Green put on a masterful show when he carded a four-under 68 for a three-day aggregate of 11-under 205 to win the Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy by a whopping seven shots at the Saujana Golf & Country Club today.
After a nervy start when he bogeyed holes three and five, the overnight leader recorded three straight birdies on six, seven and eight and proceeded to add four more on 10, 11, 14 and 17 and had built up a very comfortable lead over his flight mates Danny Chia and Syahiran Syakir going into the final hole.
“It feels good to win again” said Green whose first professional victory was at the Toyota Tour’s Alphard Cup at Kota Seriemas Golf Club last October. “The course played well and my appreciation to Saujana, the tournament organisers and Toyota for putting on a good show for us professionals.”
The expected fireworks in the men’s fizzled out after Galven’s three-birdie run and it was clear from then on that his confidence level was riding high. “Our plan was not be
conservative today as Syahiran was just a stroke behind and Danny a stroke further, at the start. After my first birdie I knew I could get things moving and I’m happy to have stuck to my game plan.”
Green’s goal at the end of the year is to get into the Asian Tour but for now he’s committed to competing on the Asian Development Tour and the Toyota Tour which is organised by the Professional Golf Malaysia and delivered by MST Golf.
Defending champion Chia threatened earlier in the round when he birdied the first and fourth holes but the 52-year-old veteran couldn’t maintain the pressure and succumbed to bogeys on the 9th, 12th, doubled the 14th and another bogey on the 16th. He finished joint third with Amir Nazrin whose four birdies and an eagle catapulted him from eighth position overnight.
Syahiran couldn’t get things moving and maintained second position with a birdie against three bogeys. Alone in fifth placing was Kim Leun Kwang at 214 while Daeng Rahman matched Amir’s low round of 5-under 67 to vault up to solo sixth.
Geraldine Wong also capped a fine run when she won her second ladies championship, playing par golf today for a 221 total. She finished three strokes ahead of Jocelyn Chee.
Aretha Pan was third a further stroke back.
Rhaasrikanesh captured the men’s amateur division with a credible four-over 220 with rounds of 72, 73 and 75. Saujana club champion H.Y. Bang won the ladies amateur title scoring a 14-over 230.
The Toyota Tour will take a break for Ramadhan and returns with the Corolla Cross Cup at Glenmarie GCC on April 23-25.
Leading Final Scores (men)
205: Galven Green 69-68-68
212: Syahiran Syakir 68-70-74
213: Danny Chia 67-72-74, Amir Nazrin 72-74-67
214: Kim Leun Kwang 74-71-69
216: Daeng Rahman 73-76-67
217: Shaifubari Muda 73-74-70, Hafiy Suhaili 72-72-73
218: Khavish Varadan 74-72-72
Leading Final Scores (women)
221: Geraldine Wong 71-78-72
224: Jocelyn Chee 74-78-72
225: Aretha Pan 74-75-76
229: Ainil Johani Bakar 72-78-79
230: HY Bang 74-77-79