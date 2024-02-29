Galven, Geraldine wins Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy

A masterful show by both National pro golfers at the Saujana Golf & Country Club

SHAH ALAM: Galven Green put on a masterful show when he carded a four-under 68 for a three-day aggregate of 11-under 205 to win the Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy by a whopping seven shots at the Saujana Golf & Country Club today. After a nervy start when he bogeyed holes three and five, the overnight leader recorded three straight birdies on six, seven and eight and proceeded to add four more on 10, 11, 14 and 17 and had built up a very comfortable lead over his flight mates Danny Chia and Syahiran Syakir going into the final hole. “It feels good to win again” said Green whose first professional victory was at the Toyota Tour’s Alphard Cup at Kota Seriemas Golf Club last October. “The course played well and my appreciation to Saujana, the tournament organisers and Toyota for putting on a good show for us professionals.”

The expected fireworks in the men’s fizzled out after Galven’s three-birdie run and it was clear from then on that his confidence level was riding high. “Our plan was not be conservative today as Syahiran was just a stroke behind and Danny a stroke further, at the start. After my first birdie I knew I could get things moving and I’m happy to have stuck to my game plan.” Green’s goal at the end of the year is to get into the Asian Tour but for now he’s committed to competing on the Asian Development Tour and the Toyota Tour which is organised by the Professional Golf Malaysia and delivered by MST Golf.