Malaysian Embassy in Washington closely monitors Baltimore bridge collapse

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry via the Malaysia Embassy in Washington is closely monitoring the situation in the aftermath of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the United States on Tuesday.

The ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, in a statement on Wednesday said that Malaysians in the affected areas are urged to stay vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by the local authorities.

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Washington is actively coordinating efforts with local authorities to obtain further information,“ it said.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the embassy at 3516 International Ct NW, Washington, DC 20008, phone number +1 (202) 375 4396 or email consularwdc@kln.gov.my

According to media reports, the bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after a Singapore-flagged container ship struck a pillar of the decades-old bridge, leaving six people presumed dead. -Bernama