Malaysian Embassy in Washington closely monitors Baltimore bridge collapse

This handout screegrab courtesy of the National Transportation Safety Board taken on March 26, 2028, shows part of the steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sitting on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024/AFPpixThis handout screegrab courtesy of the National Transportation Safety Board taken on March 26, 2028, shows part of the steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sitting on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024/AFPpix

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry via the Malaysia Embassy in Washington is closely monitoring the situation in the aftermath of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the United States on Tuesday.

The ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, in a statement on Wednesday said that Malaysians in the affected areas are urged to stay vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by the local authorities.

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Washington is actively coordinating efforts with local authorities to obtain further information,“ it said.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the embassy at 3516 International Ct NW, Washington, DC 20008, phone number +1 (202) 375 4396 or email consularwdc@kln.gov.my

According to media reports, the bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after a Singapore-flagged container ship struck a pillar of the decades-old bridge, leaving six people presumed dead. -Bernama

