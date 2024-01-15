Man angry over flight delay attacks pilot on India flight

NEW DELHI: Police detained a passenger after he assaulted a pilot on a delayed flight at Delhi airport on Monday.

In a video widely shared on social media, the angry male passenger is seen charging up to the co-pilot and hitting him while a flight delay announcement was being made.

The man, identified as Sahil Kataria, was apparently furious with the IndiGo flight delay of many hours.

He is heard in the video yelling at the staff to open the door if they didn’t want to fly the plane.

The airline earlier replaced the Delhi-Goa flight’s crew as per the flight duty limit rules after the service was delayed in Delhi due to fog, according to local media reports.

Bad weather in northern India has disrupted many flights since Sunday.

Meanwhile, Indian Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had slammed such a behaviour as unacceptable.

“All stakeholders are trying their best to minimise passenger inconvenience. Incidences of unruly behaviour are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with existing legal provisions,“ he said. -Bernama