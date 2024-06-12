PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and NASA have taken a significant step toward enhancing their collaboration in space technology, aiming to position Malaysia as a key player in the global space arena.

The need for deeper collaboration was highlighted during a meeting between Dr Katherine Calvin, chief scientist and senior climate advisor to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, in Putrajaya today.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) said that the meeting highlighted the significance of fostering international partnerships, particularly in the fields of science, technology, innovation, and economic development, all geared toward advancing Malaysia’s leadership in the space arena.

“The discussions between MOSTI and NASA focused on building robust partnerships, to accelerate the growth of Malaysia’s space technology industry,” the statement read.

MOSTI highlighted that this collaboration aligns strategically with the National Space Policy Action Plan 2030, also known as Malaysia Space Exploration 2030, which aims to enhance scientific research and development while solidifying Malaysia’s position in the competitive global space economy.

“Additionally, it supports Thrust 6: Global Prominence of the National Policy on Science, Technology, and Innovation (NPSTI) 2021-2030, which aims to strengthen both domestic and international collaboration in these critical areas,” it said.