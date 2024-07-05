PM Anwar launches NACS 2024-2028, outlines core strategies to combat corruption

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the National Anti-Corruption Strategies (NACS) 2024-2028 which focuses on the effectiveness of corruption prevention efforts, in addition to improving governance and integrity in the administration of public services and government-related companies.

The NACS 2024-2028, replacing the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023, is an important component of Malaysia’s reform agenda that outlines core strategies comprehensively in efforts to combat corruption in Malaysia.

In his speech, Anwar said the issue of corruption should not be taken lightly and all parties, including the public, should play a role in addressing the issue.

“When we launch this (NACS) agenda, of course, the pillar is still the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), but it also involves the Inland Revenue Board, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Immigration Department, the Customs, and other agencies that need to ensure that this country will not repeat past mistakes, but rather be more determined to fight corruption.

“I have confidence in Azam (MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki) and the MACC who have been given trust, mandate and support to fight corruption...regardless of one’s rank and status so that the people get a clear message,” he said.