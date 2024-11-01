PM: Opposition lacks strength to move no-confidence motion in Parliament

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said today that the opposition does not have the strength to move a no-confidence motion against him in Parliament and is just using propaganda to deceive its supporters.

He said this is evident as the opposition has yet to move any no-confidence motion in the one year the Madani government has been in power.

“... They (opposition) have not done it (move no-confidence vote) for a long time, one year already. Every day we have been kept waiting.

“So, we are not bothered about that. I don’t think they have the strength to carry this (no-confidence motion), apart from indulging in propaganda to deceive their supporters so that they would not lose their spirits,” he told reporters after a meet-and-greet session with the Prime Minister at Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) here.

He said this when asked whether the opposition would dare to move a no-confidence vote against him after Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim suggested that the opposition submit such a motion if they are serious about testing the legitimacy of the Prime Minister.

Yesterday, Hassan “reminded” the opposition to immediately submit a motion of no-confidence against the Tambun MP if it wants to test the support of the Prime Minister before the first meeting of the third session of the Dewan Rakyat begins on Feb 26.

“Yes, that is an appropriate view (Hassan’s view). Otherwise, every day people keep looking for this (statutory declaration), Dubai Move or other moves. Now, it is proven that all this is just ‘politics of anxiety’ among those who have run out of capital.

“My advice to Cabinet ministers and government leaders in general is to focus on developing the country. For 2024, our focus is on national development and economic strength,” Anwar said.

Asked whether more ‘big sharks’ would be arrested for corruption, the Prime Minister said it was up to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“That is MACC’s work but I do not want people to treat this as a small matter. Anyone who is innocent need not worry because there will be proper investigation and prosecution will be conducted if there is solid evidence,” he said. -Bernama