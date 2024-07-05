PETALING JAYA: Another man who is believed to behind the acid attack on Selangor FC winger and national player Faisal Halim has recently been arrested by the police.

The suspect is in his 30s, as reported by New Straits Times.

A remand application is expected to be made at the Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ court, here, today.

Meanwhile, it was reported yesterday that a man in his 20s was arrested also in relation to the acid attack.

Selangor FC in a statement condemn the attack and pledged full cooperation with the police to resolve this case.

Additionally, the state football club also urged its fans and football supporters to pray for Faisal’s wellbeing.

