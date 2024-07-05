DSA & NATSEC Asia open to all global defence companies - Mohamed Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2024 are open to all global defence companies.

He said Malaysia as a free trade country, provides space to all global industry players to market their products and services in Malaysia.

“Therefore, Malaysia takes the approach of not interfering in the business dealings of any global company with any particular country,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Khalid said that Defence Ministry was aware of a few parties expressing dissatisfaction with the participation of several global defence companies.

However, he emphasised that the national defence procurement policy is implemented taking into account the latest technological advances, the country’s strategic needs, cost-effectiveness, national interests and Malaysia’s global political stance.

“No defence procurement will be carried out without taking into account Malaysia’s global stance, especially in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as well as Malaysia’s national interests.

“The Defence Ministry has always consistently supported the national policy against all forms of injustice against the Palestinian state,” he stressed.

He explained that DSA and NATSEC Asia 2024 is also an exhibition organised by the private sector with costs and expenses fully borne by the organisers.

“The Malaysian government did not incur any expenses in organising it,“ he said.

He said the objective of organising this exhibition is very clear, which is to provide a space for all parties to display the latest defence expertise and technology and enable the governments of various countries and global industry players to explore various advanced technologies and innovations.

He added that the event does not favour or give an advantage to any particular country or company, but instead is open to all countries and industry players including large participation from Islamic countries such as the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of Indonesia, the UAE, Iran, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Pakistan.

“Apart from Muslim countries, this exhibition is also an important arena for Asian defence industry players from South Korea, China, India and Singapore,” he said.