PM steadfast in his opinions on Gaza amid bilateral talks

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim distinguishes himself among leaders of trading nations for his outspoken stance on the humanitarian crises in Gaza.

During his recent visits to Australia and Germany to strengthen bilateral relations with these countries, Anwar has consistently remained steadfast in his opinions, particularly regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

Political commentator, Rahman Hussin said that Anwar has remained true to his cause because even before becoming Prime Minister of Malaysia, he was a supporter of the Palestinians.

“He has always been very vocal about the many humanitarian crises in Gaza and I like when he said ‘not everything started or ended on Oct 7’,”.

“The fact that he said: ‘nothing that we do today can ever discount the 60 years of atrocities that have happened to the Palestinians’,”

“And he has made that claim and he has staked his position which just proves that he doesn’t deviate from what he truly believes in when it comes to the Palestinian cause,” said Rahman who was a guest on a talk show, The Nation on Bernama TV, Friday.

Rahman also said that the recent visit by the Prime Minister to Germany has highlighted Malaysia's capability, “especially in our leaders.”

He said that in every bilateral trade meeting with foreign counterparts has always been an opportunity to showcase leadership.

“Not just in terms of realising investment but also in terms of staking a claim. To say, this is what Malaysia is all about.

“During other former Prime Ministers’ reigns, all these kinds of meetings have always been an avenue to showcase that Malaysia has a voice and we’re going to do all that we can to carry this voice and to realise the aspiration of the global south,” he added.

Another guest on the show, the managing director of IM Possible Solutions, Amir Isyam Abdul Rahim said that given how things have evolved and escalated in the current Palestine issue, it is appropriate for the Prime Minister to be this vocal.

He said that he is aware of certain people’s perspectives who say as a small nation should Malaysia be so vocal, which can put us at risk of being trapped between ‘Giant’ nations and potentially have repercussions on the economy.

He acknowledged certain perspectives whether, as a small nation, Malaysia should be so vocal, expressing concerns that such outspokenness could potentially expose the country to risks of being caught between larger nations and could have repercussions on the economy.

“But I think we also must remember that if we stay silent all the time because we're worried about what will happen to us, then it's also the scenario of what if it happens to us.

“There's a very interesting quote from a poem during the Holocaust, whereby it said: First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left. To speak out for me,” he quoted during the show. -Bernama