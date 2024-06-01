Police detain 100 foreigners in Shah Alam recycling factory

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested 100 foreigners including four women in a raid at a recycling factory in Kampung Jalan Kebun, here at 5 pm yesterday.

Bukit Aman CID Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant ATIPSOM) unit 3 principal assistant director SAC Soffian Santong said the raid carried out by his unit in collaboration with the Selangor Labour Department (JTK) and the Department of Environment (DOE) also arrested a 60-year-old local man.

“The 60-year-old local man is believed to be the owner of the land that is being rented out to Chinese nationals for the operation of a factory that processes used items such as electronic components.

“The other detainees aged 18 to 39 years comprised Chinese nationals (19), Myanmar (10), Bangladeshis (61), Nepalese (2) and Cambodians (8),“ he said in a statement.

Soffian said a 16-year-old Myanmar worker who was suspected to be a victim of exploitation was successfully rescued in the raid.

“Preliminary investigations found that the factory did not have a business license and was believed to have been operating for approximately one and a half years.

“Police will conduct an investigation under Section 14 of the ATIPSOM Act 2007 and also Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Section 6(1)(c), Section 39B and Section 15(1)(c) of the same act. -Bernama