South Korea to continue its contributions in ASEAN, malaysia security via KASI - Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: South Korea remains committed to its role and contribution to the security of Southeast Asia and Malaysia through the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative (KASI), said its ambassador to Malaysia Yeo Seung-Bae.

He said KASI and the broader Indo-Pacific Strategy would continue to be part of the republic’s foreign policy despite the political turmoil in Seoul after the ruling party, the People Power Party (PPP), only managed to secure 108 of the 300 seats in the National Assembly elections held on April 10.

“Even though the name, or rather the brand of this policy, changed after the government changed in Seoul. Still, we are to maintain the interest and focus on improving our relations with ASEAN in general, and individual countries such as Malaysia, in particular.

“Hence, our foreign policy will continue. We realised very well the strategic significance of this region, and in the case, Malaysia, as it is located at the very heart of the ASEAN region and that is why we are working very hard on our bilateral relations and strategic partnerships with Malaysia,” he said to Bernama

He said this to comment on the momentum of South Korea’s foreign policy, especially the Indo-Pacific Strategy after the republic’s President Yoon Suk Yeol-led PPP election rout, when met on the sideline of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2024, here, today.

KASI is a specifically tailored regional policy, within the framework of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, which builds on the existing solid partnership with ASEAN countries in trade, economy and social-cultural sectors towards fostering a more comprehensive partnership which also encompasses cooperation in security, both traditional and non-traditional, as well as future and emerging areas.

On another note, Yeo said that South Korea is in the works to offer an industrial collaboration package, based on the basic agreement between Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Defence Ministry, which aims to enable Malaysia to enhance its national defence industry.

Without divulging further, he said a ‘big package’ which is deemed beneficial for both South Korea and Malaysia’s military-industrial complex is to be expected soon.

“Both sides are now discussing an agreement which includes technology transfers and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) cooperation. Through this package, South Korea hopes to facilitate Malaysia develop its own defence industry and the industry’s economy in general,” he said.