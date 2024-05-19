Zii Jia smashes his way to Thailand Open title

BANGKOK: National number one men’s singles professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia produced a smashing performance to bag his first title of the season when he trounced Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long 21-11, 21-10 in the final of the Thailand Open today.

Zii Jia, who had also won the Thailand Open title in 2022, took 34 minutes to outplay the Hong Kong shuttler and said the win was just the confidence booster he needed ahead of next week’s Malaysia Masters.

“It’s one of my best performances this year. I hope to take this momentum into my home tournament - the Malaysia Masters,” the world number 10 told Bernama today.

Asked about his expectations for the Malaysia Masters, the Kedahan said he just wants to enjoy the game as he prepares for the Paris Olympic Games in July.

Zii Jia last won a title last October when he triumphed at the Arctic Open in Finland.

Earlier, top seeds French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty of India claimed their second title of the year when they took 45 minutes to overcome unseeded Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi of China 21-15, 21-15 in the men’s doubles final.

Home favourite Supanida Katethong clinched her first world tour title of the year when she upset top seed Han Yue of China 21-16, 25-23 in the women’s singles final after a 56-minute battle.