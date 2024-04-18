Stockings issue: Former technician brought before Sessions Court again

KUALA LUMPUR: A former technician was brought before the Sessions Court again here today on a charge of posting offensive messages insulting Islam on his Facebook account in March, regarding the sale of stockings bearing the word Allah.

Wearing a red prison uniform, 35-year-old Chiok Wai Loong pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

Earlier today, the High Court had quashed the March 22 decision of Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin, sentencing him to six months in jail and an RM12,000 fine for the initial charge, to which he pleaded guilty.

The High Court had concluded that the accused was not informed of the charge’s implications when he pleaded guilty, and that the charge was too lengthy for him to understand without legal representation.

The High Court also ordered the accused to be charged again at another Sessions Court as soon as possible.

He is accused of creating and posting offensive communications with the intent to hurt others through Facebook using the profile name ‘Chiok Wai Loong’ on March 18, which was later seen in Taman Sri Jati, Brickfields, at 3 am the same day.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both, and may be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offense continues, upon conviction.

Siti Aminah allowed the accused to be released on RM5,000 bail with one surety and scheduled May 23 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Datin Kalmizah Salleh and Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Latheefa Koya, Zaid Malek, and Nabila Khairuddin represented the accused.