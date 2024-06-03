Telco CEO charged with fraud over RM47.25m contract award

SHAH ALAM: A telecommunications company chief executive officer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here on Wednesday (March 6) to two counts of fraud related to a RM47.25mil contract three years ago.

RD Comm & Network (M) Sdn Bhd CEO Mohd Razain Hashim, 45, was charged with defrauding a construction company chief operations officer into believing that he (the accused) could award it the contract for engineering services and monopole antenna installation.

He was charged with inducing the victim to bank in RM150,000 and RM100,000 online to RD Comm & Network’s Maybank account at the Taman Putra Maybank branch in Ampang, Selangor on April 29 and May 3, 2021.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun set bail at RM100,000 with one surety and allowed the accused to pay RM20,000 on Wednesday and the remaining RM80,000 on March 11.

Case mention was fixed for April 24.

Mohd Razain was also instructed to report to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month.

MACC prosecuting officer Mohd Aliff Shaharuzaman acted for the prosecution, while lawyer T. Harpal Singh appeared for the accused. -Bernama