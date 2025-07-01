KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) seized two trailers, 35 tonnes of rice and 14 cattle, estimated to be worth over RM800,000, in two separate incidents in Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah, yesterday and today.

Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said in the first incident, his team, along with a Patrol Car Unit from Pasir Mas district police headquarters (IPD) detained a suspicious-looking trailer at 9.30 am at Yasin illegal jetty in Lubok Gong, Pasir Mas, today.

“An inspection of the trailer’s rear section uncovered 35,290 kilogrammes (kg) of Thai rice worth RM141,160, suspected to have been smuggled from Thailand.

“A 32-year-old male driver, who failed to produce any documents related to the rice was detained. Further investigation suggests that the rice was brought in from a neighbouring country through unauthorised routes,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect and all seized items, including the rice and the Volvo trailers valued around RM561,160 have been handed over to the Kelantan branch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s Paddy and Rice Regulatory Division for further action.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident at 3.30 pm yesterday, a team from the 9th Battalion detained a Hino trailer carrying 14 cattle worth RM136,500 at the Lalang Pepuyu roadblock.

The 26-year-old male driver presented documents for the cattle, however, the ear tags on the animals did not match the livestock transfer permit provided by the suspect, raising suspicions.

“The items seized, including the cattle and trailer, are valued at RM321,500. All seized items have been taken to the Taman Bakti Komtak for further action by the Veterinary Department,” he added.