SHAH ALAM: Six vehicle inspection officers from the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM) suspected of being involved in a syndicate approving heavy vehicle inspections have been suspended with immediate effect.

In confirming the suspension, PUSPAKOM Chief Executive Officer Mahmood Razak Bahman said the organisation takes the matter seriously and will not tolerate any misconduct, especially involving the integrity of vehicle inspection operations.

“As I have repeatedly said, PUSPAKOM will not compromise on any corruption-related crimes. If evidence of wrongdoing is found, we will not hesitate to take strict action against any staff involved in such activities.

“This includes those colluding with syndicates and carrying out unauthorised vehicle inspection approvals,“ he said in a statement today, adding that PUSPAKOM was also conducting an internal investigation

“PUSPAKOM will not protect anyone involved in corruption,“ he said as he assured that anyone found linked to the crime would be handed over to the authorities for appropriate action.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had earlier confirmed the arrest of eight individuals, including the six PUSPAKOM vehicle inspection officers, for suspected involvement in a syndicate approving vehicle inspections.

The six officers were released on MACC bail after their statements were recorded, while two others, the ‘runners’ appointed by the six officers, were remanded for five days starting today until Saturday.

