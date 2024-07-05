TVET must serve as ‘game changer’ in country’s education system - AHMAD ZAHID

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he viewed the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a game changer to the education system in the country.

In a Facebook posting today, Ahmad Zahid said TVET programmes must become a priority selection for students and parents at the tertiary education level.

At the same time, students pursuing TVET education must inculcate entrepreneurship knowledge and principles to enable these students to become entrepreneurs.

Ahmad Zahid who chaired a meeting with Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN) vice chancellor today said the meeting was to discuss the issue of TVET and touched on proposals and suggestions to prepare highly skilled graduates and assure job opportunities.

“I believe with good coordination by all ministries, all problems that arise can be solved towards enhancing TVET as a preferred choice of education among students,” he said.