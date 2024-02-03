Two women arrested for smuggling yaba pills worth over RM100,000

KOTA BHARU: Police have arrested two local women, 32 and 38, for smuggling 20,000 yaba pills worth RM128,480 at Kampung Sering here on Monday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said police inspected their Perodua Myvi at 2.30 pm and found a white container holding a sack of the pills weighing 2,530 gram, adding that the car, worth RM26,800 were also seized.

“Both women tested negative for drugs and have been remanded for seven days from Tuesday under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement tonight.

He also shared that 376 individuals, aged 15 to 65, had been arrested on various drug offences in operations throughout the state from Feb 25 to 29 and various drugs worth RM400,716, along with property and cash worth RM73,949.81 were seized. -Bernama