Reckless driving in govt car lands RTD staff on desk duty and slapped with traffic summons

PETALING JAYA: A Road Transport Department (RTD) personnel has landed in hot water after being caught on video overtaking on a double line — in a government vehicle.

The clip, filmed today (July 9) in Simpang Pulai, Perak, quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing public fury over the officer’s blatant disregard for traffic laws.

The department wasted no time responding.

Its director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said in a statement the staff has been slapped with a traffic summons, banned from driving any department vehicles, and pulled from active duty.

“He’s now been reassigned to desk duties at the RTD headquarters while a full investigation is underway.

“There’s no excuse for this. RTD takes a zero-tolerance stance on road offences — even when it’s one of our own,” said Aedy Fadly.

He added that further checks are being conducted to see if the personnel had committed other violations.

The department commended the public for sounding the alarm and urged more Malaysians to report bad road behaviour in real time using the MyJPJ app or by emailing aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my.