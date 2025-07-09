Putra Heights gas blast debate highlights Selangor transparency

SHAH ALAM: The debate on the Putra Heights gas explosion during the Selangor state assembly sitting demonstrates the state government’s transparency and dedication to public safety, according to Speaker Lau Weng San.

He noted that nine assemblymen from both government and opposition sides participated, reflecting a robust democratic process and a proactive approach to addressing public concerns.

“This assembly is transparent and broadcast live on social media daily,” Lau told reporters at the Selangor State Assembly building lobby.

He commended the high-quality discussion, with active and constructive contributions from elected representatives.

Yesterday, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari tabled a motion on the incident, sparking debates involving figures such as Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN–Sijangkang) and Datuk Dr Ab Halim Tamuri (PN–Paya Jaras). The assembly sitting will continue tomorrow at 10am. - Bernama