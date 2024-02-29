University offers courses to battles cybersecurity

KUALA LUMPUR: HELP University collaborates with Macquarie University, Australia to tackle the increased threat of cybersecurity crimes by offering micro-credential and other short courses to ensure better and more advanced cybersecurity skilled professionals in ASEAN and Malaysia.

The partnership with HELP represents a first of its kind collaboration by Macquarie University with a Malaysian private university to combat cybersecurity crime in the region, by upskilling and training the workforce to have the necessary know-how to deal with the 84 million cyberattacks daily, as recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Macquarie University’s Cyber Skills Academy and HELP University’s Institute for Professional and Executive Development (IPED) will address the critical market need for cyber security and digital skills training in Malaysia and across ASEAN countries.

Vice-Chancellor of HELP University, Professor Dr. Andy Liew Teik Kooi said: “The importance of equipping a wide array of stakeholders with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of the digital age is vital.

In our collaboration with Macquarie University, we are uniting efforts to address cybersecurity challenges effectively.

Recognising that cybersecurity education is indispensable, not only for students and professionals but also for government agencies, regulatory bodies, industry associations, non-profit organisations, businesses, and the broader community, we affirm our commitment to enhancing awareness and security education in the ASEAN region.”

The global cyber security market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with significant potential in cyber security training, with a projected leap in valuation from USD $1.9 billion in 2022 to USD $12.1 billion by 2026.

Matthew Bushby, Chief Executive Officer, Macquarie University, Cyber Skills Academy, who attended the MOU signing at ELM Graduate School said: “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with HELP University. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to democratise access to world leading cyber education and develop innovative educational programmes that address the specific cyber security challenges faced by the ASEAN region and Malaysia.

Together we can make a tangible difference in fostering cyber resilience, build cyber fluency and driving innovation in this critical field.”

There is a pressing need for accessible and industry-aligned cyber security training while corporate governance is evolving to integrate cyber security expertise, with 70% of corporate boards projected to have such expertise by 2026.

The key objectives of this partnership include addressing the cyber security skills gap in the ASEAN region, delivering tailored cyber education for ASEAN’s unique landscape, and empowering the next generation of cyber professionals through joint collaboration and industry partnerships.

About HELP University

HELP University was founded in 1986 and it has developed into a leading institution of higher learning in Malaysia. HELP University offers a wide range of social science, and humanities programmes, and is renowned for its psychology, accounting, business, law, education, and IT programmes. The university has embarked on a transformation journey to become the Analytics-Driven Entrepreneurial University.

In 2019, HELP University was awarded the Premier Digital Tech Institution (PDTI) status by the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) for being a leading digital tech-focused institution that produces high quality graduates for the workforce.

In 2020 it was awarded an overall 5 Stars rating by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) an annual publication of university rankings. QS also awarded 5 Stars to HELP for the following categories: Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Internationalisation, Facilities, Social Responsiveness, Inclusiveness, and Business and Management Studies (MBA). In 2021, HELP University was ranked No 1 among 650 universities in Asia for Outbound Student Exchange programmes by QS Rankings World University Ranking: Asia 2021.

Visit https://university.help.edu.my for more information on HELP University.

About Macquarie University (Sydney, Australia)

Macquarie University, top 1% of Universities globally, is recognised for its pre-eminence in key research disciplines, as well as for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world



Uniquely located in the heart of Australia’s largest high-tech precinct, Macquarie brings together more than 44,000 students and 3000 staff in one thriving hub of discovery.



Since our foundation in 1964, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one unbound by ivory towers and sandstone walls. Rather, we are focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society, encouraging all to traverse the boundaries of their own perspective and affect change.



Macquarie enjoys an enviable reputation for research excellence – 100 per cent of our research is ranked at world standard or above and five of our researchers are ranked in the top one per cent of researchers in the world.

Additionally, three of our subjects are ranked among the top 50 globally, and seven are ranked among the top 100.

Looking to the future, we have developed five research priorities – Healthy People, Resilient Societies, Prosperous Economies, Secure Planet and Innovative Technologies – that provide a focal point for the cross-disciplinary research approach that’s at the heart of our ethos.

Visit www.mq.edu.au for more information on the university.

